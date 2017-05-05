Motorcycling calendar

May 7: 32nd annual Peotone Spring Motorcycle Show & Parts Expo, Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Indoor and outdoor event. Buy, sell, trade bikes, parts, leather. Food, beer. Admission, $7. Early bird admission, $10 from 7-10 a. m. For details, visit peotonemotorcycleswap.com.

May 7: 28th annual Bike Blessing, Lake Shore H.O.G. Chapter No. 3522, starting at 10 a.m., Lake Shore Harley-Davidson, 14000 Rockland Road, Libertyville. Ride starts at noon. Destination: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Event patch, $5. For details, call Bob Montgomery, (847) 571-3593.

May 13: Sixth annual Mother's Day Women Only Ride and Bike Blessing, 11 a.m., Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. Lunch provided. All brands and bikes welcome. Leisurely ride, weather permitting. No cost to participate. Visit www.furiesmc.com.

May 20: 14th annual Mooseheart Blessing of the Bikes, noon, Mooseheart campus, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart. Preregistration, $20. On-site registration, $25, beginning at 8 a.m. Campus tours at 11:30 a.m. For details, visit www.mooseriders.org/blessing.asp or mooseheartcharities.org. Party following hosted by Lockport Moose Lodge at the Picnic Grove, 15144 W 159th St., Homer Glen. Details at www.lockportmoose.com.

May 21: 30th annual Little Angels Pledge Run. Registration, 9-10:30 a.m., Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. Sponsored by Elgin Area Organization of Motorcycle Riders. First bike out, 10:45 a.m. Last bike out, 11:30 a.m. For details, visit www.woodstockharley-dav.com.

June 9-11: Ninth annual Midwest Rally, East Peoria. Hosted by Northwind Riders Chapter of Women On Wheels. Theme: "The Blues Brothers." Wear anything related to the movie (i.e. hats, dark glasses, suits, ties, etc.) Accommodations: Stoney Creek Inn, 101 Mariner's Way, East Peoria, (309) 694-1300. NWR-WOW rate, $99 plus tax. R.S.V.P. and questions, email cjjeep23@hotmail.com.

June 11: Ride for Dreams, to the Valley of the Kings, a lion, tiger and wolf sanctuary in Sharon, Wisconsin. Registration begins 10:30 a.m. at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive. $25 per bike/couple. Ride begins at noon, arrives at sanctuary by 1 p.m. Prizes, including one-week stay at Shadow Ridge resort, Palm Springs, California. Ride benefits both Northern Illinois Special recreation Association and Valley of the Kings. For details, visit www.woodstockharley-dav.com.

June 17: Second annual A Ride to Remember, City Limits Harley Davidson, 2015 N. Rand Road, Palatine. Benefit the Northwest Suburban Walk To End Alzheimer's. Registration, 9 a.m.; kickstands up, 10 a.m. Route is a 75-mile ride through McHenry County with pit stop, Ends with a party from 1-4 p.m. back at the Palatine dealership with food, beverages, food, raffles. Preregister by June 1 to get free driver T-shirt. Driver, $30; passenger, $15. Register at bit.ly/Ride2Remember2. For details, contact Wendy Schmidt, wendylschmidt123@yahoo.com or (630) 373-5737.

June 24: Rock the House for Multiple Sclerosis. Registration, $20, $30 with passenger, 9 a.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel, 1000 N. Randall Road, Elgin. kickstands up, 10:30 a.m. for ride to Woodstock Harley-Davidson. Free food, drinks, prizes and live music. All proceeds to Multiple sclerosis National Research Institute. Details, www.woodstockharley-dav.com or (815) 337-3511.

June 24: Gypsy Wheels fifth annual Amazing Challenge 2017, Elgin to Galena. The challenge is a one-day, 300-mile, 10-hour sport touring scavenger hunt challenge. The objective is to visit and document six waypoints and six bonus locations, while traveling the least amount of miles within the 10-hour ride window. Entry fee, $30. Hotel rooms are $99 plus tax. Visit www.gypsywheels.net.

July 30: Third annual Ride for Hope, for ovarian cancer awareness. Our Mission is to spread awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer, and to help improve the quality of life for women battling this silent disease. Fox River Harley-Davidson, 131 Randall Road, St. Charles. Preregistration, $25 per rider and passenger, T-shirt included. On-site 9 a.m. registration, $30; 10:15 a.m. bike blessing; 10:30 a.m. kickstands up. Live music, pig roast. Rest stop at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, and concludes at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Schaumburg. Register at www.rideforhopeil.org or email ocrideforhope2015@gmail.com.

Motorcycle clubs

American Legion riders of American Legion Post 57, Elgin, are always accepting new qualified members. Charter memberships are available through August 2017. Give back and have some fun, too. For information, contact Elgin ALR President Bill Lowe at (847) 812-7677 or email billlowe00@gmail.com. You can also visit the Post 57 website at www.alelginpost57.com.

The Back Road Riders motorcycle club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Garibaldi's Italian Eatery, 2346 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Rides are 9 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month, April through November, beginning at Jo Jo's Restaurant on Golf Road in Schaumburg, east of Barrington Road on the corner of North Walnut Lane. For details, visit brrmc.com.

The Elgin Area Organization Motorcycle Club meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Moose Club, 925 S. McLean Blvd. For details, call (630) 513-9614 or visit www.eaoelgin.webs.com.

The Jerseypine Cruisers Motorcycle Touring Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Elks Lodge, 495 Lee St., Des Plaines. Breakfast rides, May through October, leave at 9 a.m. on the first and third Sundays from McDonald's on Route 72, east of Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates. All remaining Sunday breakfast rides leave at 9 a.m. from McDonald's, Lee and Oakton streets, Des Plaines. For details and event calendar, visit www.jerseypinecruisers.org.

