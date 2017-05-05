Molto Properties hires Scott as vice president

Molto Properties announced Kevin Scott has joined the firm as vice president in the Oakbrook Terrace office.

Scott will source and execute industrial real estate development and acquisition opportunities in the Chicago area and other target markets.

His previous position was with Prologis as market officer of Tennessee. Scott was responsible for overall strategy including disposition and acquisition as well as overseeing all operational and leasing activities throughout the Nashville and Memphis markets. Prior to that, Scott leased Prologis buildings in the Chicagoland area. Earlier in his career, he worked with Walton Development and Management guiding master-planned communities and public/private partnerships through the development process in Texas.