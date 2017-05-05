Breaking News Bar
 
FCA honors Tenneco as a 2016 Supplier of the Year

Business Wire

LAKE FOREST -- Tenneco Inc. was named Diversity Supplier of the Year by FCA US LLC during its annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan.

FCA US honored 16 North American supplier partners that have shown an extraordinary commitment to innovation, quality, warranty, cost, delivery and the FCA Foundational Principles.

"We're extremely honored to receive this important recognition from FCA US," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco chief operating officer. "This award demonstrates Tenneco's commitment to organizational and supply chain diversity that encourages creativity, fosters collaboration and creates greater value for our customers."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's supplier score card performance in 2016 -- a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost, warranty and partnership -- and input from FCA senior leadership. Suppliers nominated themselves for the innovation, sustainability and diversity award categories.

"We honor those who continue to fuel our momentum by providing us not only the best ideas and cutting-edge technologies, but also the suppliers who consistently exceed our expectations," said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA -- Global.

Tenneco is an $8.6 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide.

