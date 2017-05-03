LaMantia names a Top 100 Producer by Insurance Business America

Insurance Business America recently recognized Rolling Meadows-based producer, Tyler LaMantia of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in Rolling Meadows, as one of its Top Producers 2017.

Insurance Business America culled the list to 100 producers who had a personal book of business worth $750,000 or more (net commissions) in 2016.

A specialist in public entity risk pooling, Tyler LaMantia is an executive sales leader within Arthur J. Gallagher's public entity and scholastic team, and also serves as director of pool administration for Risk Pool Administrators. He currently leads a team of seven pool administrators/producers.

LaMantia is a member of AJG's divisional leadership team and the intern program leadership team. A seven-time member of the company's elite Presidents' Club, LaMantia recently captured the 2016 John P. Gallagher Award for the producer of the year. In addition, he recently graduated from Harvard University's Breakthrough Leadership Program.

"This year's winners come from all walks of life and all regions of the country," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "Although experience says a lot, the producers on this list proved that it's not everything for nearly 44 percent of our Top Producers have been in the business for 10-25 years, while 24 percent have been in it for less than 10 years. Impressively, a couple of this year's Top Producers made their mark in just under five years."