updated: 5/3/2017 4:03 PM

AmazonFresh gearing up in Wood Dale facility

  • This building in Wood Dale, that once housed Market Day, is now being used by AmazonFresh, an online food ordering business that will compete with Peapod and others.

AmazonFresh, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, has moved into a building in Wood Dale and will soon offer consumers online grocery shopping for delivery or pick up.

AmazonFresh provides an online selection of fresh produce, meats and other essentials that shoppers can have delivered or pick up.

There is no order minimum and delivery is free to Amazon Prime members, the website said.

Last October, the Seattle, Washington-based retailer took over the former Market Day Building, which has about 85,000 square feet on Middle Drive near Thorndale.

The company has been working on its delivery system and has been hiring local workers, said Wood Dale Mayor Nunzio Pulice.

Pulice said Amazon is expected to provide a tour to city officials later this month. A ribbon cutting or grand opening has not yet been scheduled.

Calls and emails to Amazon were not immediately returned.

The new AmazonFresh service will be competing against Skokie-based Peapod, which has been providing online delivery of groceries to the region since about 1989.

