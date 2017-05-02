Breaking News Bar
 
Middleby acquires Burford Corp.

ELGIN -The Middleby Corp. said it has acquired Burford Corp., a manufacturer of industrial baking equipment based in Maysville, Oklahoma.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Burford products include seed topping applicators, pan oiling and glazing equipment, splitting and dough imprinting equipment, bag closing machines and pan shakers. It has approximately $15 million in annual revenues.

"Burford is long-standing, respected brand known worldwide for their innovative baking solutions. The company has many patented technologies and is a leader in their industry," said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corp. "Burford solutions are highly complementary to our existing bakery brands. Also, there are many synergies within our existing international sales and manufacturing infrastructure that will allow Burford to sell into new markets and expand their global presence."

Middleby is a global manufacturer and distributor for the food service equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

