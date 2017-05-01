Breaking News Bar
 
Azpira Place to hold grand opening gala

LAKE ZURICH -- Azpira Place of Lake Zurich, a new assisted living community, will hold a grand opening from 4-7 p.m. May 17 at the facility, 795 N. Rand Road in Lake Zurich.

Enjoy live music, guided tours, hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails and more. Tours will include studio and one-bedroom apartments, The Ela Restaurant, Outdoor Terrace Café, Prairie Grass Bistro, Sundara Spa and Salon, Oakwood Learning & Technology Center, therapy gym, outdoor gardens, Hawthorn Movie Theater, art studio, community room with demonstration kitchen and more.

Owned and managed by Pathway Senior Living, Azpira Place provides residents with exceptional care and an inspiring lifestyle.

In addition to serving seniors in Lake Zurich, Azpira Place will bring over 100 new jobs to the area, hiring professionals including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Aids, administrative personnel, cooks and kitchen personnel, maintenance and grounds people, and a variety of other positions.

Azpira Place at Lake Zurich is currently accepting reservations. Limited studios and one-bedroom apartments are available.

To attend the grand opening event, RSVP by May 12 by calling (847) 438-6100.

