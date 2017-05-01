Addison Group acquires AIM Consulting

CHICAGO -- Professional staffing services provider Addison Group said it has acquired AIM Consulting, a technology consulting firm with headquarters in Seattle and branch offices in both Denver and Minneapolis.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Under the partnership, AIM Consulting will underscore Addison Group's strong position in the information technology sector by bringing its extensive experience in IT consulting and staffing along with a robust enterprise customer portfolio. As a result, Addison Group will offer a more extensive suite of technology solutions and services for the group's 3,000 customers.

The transaction also aligns with Addison Group's strategy to expand its national service footprint through organic growth and acquisitions of companies that have complementary service offerings, are high-growth and high-margin, that focus on customer satisfaction, expand the company's reach, and share common business values.

"With the acquisition of AIM Consulting, we saw a clear opportunity to merge Addison Group's proven performance in IT staffing with a powerful technology solutions and services provider," said Thomas Moran, CEO of Addison Group. "Given the operational and cultural similarities of our two firms -- this partnership is an exciting opportunity to evolve how we bring the right people together with the right companies to do great work. In the future, we expect to extend this new platform of high-level IT consulting services to full cycle solutions-based staffing services into all of our existing markets under the AIM Consulting brand. Addison Group and AIM Consulting look forward to bringing together all of our synergies and deep experience to further deliver value to our customers."