Cumulus Media cut at least six jobs at its Chicago radio stations Friday, including four on-air traffic reporters. Sources said the employees included traffic reporters Jen DeSalvo, Christina Filiaggi, JoAnn Genette and Marti Jones. In most cases, they doubled as sidekicks or contributing personalities to morning or afternoon drive-time shows. For full report, go to robertfeder.com
updated: 4/28/2017 5:27 PM
Feder: Cumulus radio group cuts at least six jobs, including four traffic reporters
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.