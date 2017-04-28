Feder: Cumulus radio group cuts at least six jobs, including four traffic reporters

Cumulus Media cut at least six jobs at its Chicago radio stations Friday, including four on-air traffic reporters. Sources said the employees included traffic reporters Jen DeSalvo, Christina Filiaggi, JoAnn Genette and Marti Jones. In most cases, they doubled as sidekicks or contributing personalities to morning or afternoon drive-time shows. For full report, go to robertfeder.com