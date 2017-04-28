Caputo joins College of DuPage

hello

GLEN ELLYN -- Brian W. Caputo, the new vice president of administration and treasurer at College of DuPage, is no stranger to the institution.

All three of his children have attended COD and he has always been impressed by the school's long-standing academic reputation. Caputo comes to COD from the city of Aurora, where he worked as the chief financial officer/city treasurer since 1998.

"I have a passion for higher education," he said. "We accomplished the goals we established when I came to Aurora, and I am now looking forward to serving in my new role at College of DuPage."

One of his goals is to help the general public more easily understand the institution's finances. In preparing the upcoming FY18 budget, he also is producing a 12- to 15-page "budget-in-brief" that will convey the contents of the college's budget in a simplified fashion. He would like to do the same for the College's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

"The budget and the CAFR, the college's two main comprehensive financial reports, can be difficult to sift through," he said. "The layman-friendly summary documents would present the information in a less dense format that makes it easier to understand."