Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/28/2017 11:07 AM

Caputo joins College of DuPage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brian Caputo

    Brian Caputo

 
Daily Herald Report

GLEN ELLYN -- Brian W. Caputo, the new vice president of administration and treasurer at College of DuPage, is no stranger to the institution.

All three of his children have attended COD and he has always been impressed by the school's long-standing academic reputation. Caputo comes to COD from the city of Aurora, where he worked as the chief financial officer/city treasurer since 1998.

"I have a passion for higher education," he said. "We accomplished the goals we established when I came to Aurora, and I am now looking forward to serving in my new role at College of DuPage."

One of his goals is to help the general public more easily understand the institution's finances. In preparing the upcoming FY18 budget, he also is producing a 12- to 15-page "budget-in-brief" that will convey the contents of the college's budget in a simplified fashion. He would like to do the same for the College's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

"The budget and the CAFR, the college's two main comprehensive financial reports, can be difficult to sift through," he said. "The layman-friendly summary documents would present the information in a less dense format that makes it easier to understand."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account