Adams tapped for Old Second spot

Old Second Bancorp Inc., parent company of Old Second National Bank, announced that Bradley S. Adams will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

AURORA -- Old Second Bancorp Inc., parent company of Old Second National Bank, announced that Bradley S. Adams, 43, will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Tuesday, May 2. Adams also will serve as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. He most recently served as executive vice president and director of corporate development and strategy for TCF National Bank.

"We are delighted to have Brad join our executive leadership team. An accomplished financial professional with a proven track record of driving shareholder value, Brad's skill set, knowledge-base and corporate development experience will play a critical role in executing our growth strategy going forward," said James L. Eccher, president and CEO of Old Second Bancorp.

Adams began his career with Fifth Third Bancorp, where he served as director of investor relations. He then held leadership and operating positions as managing director and chief financial officer of W2 Freedom LLC, a private investment firm; and, from 2011 to 2016 as executive managing director of corporate development for Talmer Bancorp Inc., the position he held before joining TCF Financial Corp. During his tenure with Talmer, he was responsible for management of internal financial reporting, budgeting, mortgage banking accounting, investor relations, strategic planning and corporate development activities.

Adams received his bachelors of science in economics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.