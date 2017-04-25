US Foods agrees to buy FirstClass Foods

ROSEMONT -- US Foods said it has agreed to acquire FirstClass Foods, a privately owned meat manufacturing company based in Hawthorne, California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close later this week.

FirstClass Foods, which has about $55 million in annual sales, has been delivering products to customers throughout Southern California since 1962. The company specializes in custom processing and portion control cuts of beef, pork, lamb, veal, poultry, seafood and specialty products.

"US Foods has worked with FirstClass Foods for years and we've experienced the company's commitment to high quality products and consistency," said David Norton, president, US Foods' Stock Yards. "This acquisition will allow us to expand our center of the plate offering and better serve our customers throughout southern California."

"We are excited about this new phase of our partnership with US Foods," said Solly Benzimra, president, FirstClass Foods. "From the very beginning, we have delivered on our commitment to our customers and we are looking forward to the next chapter for our company as part of US Foods."

US Foods will operate out of the 50,000-square-foot facility in Hawthorne as a US Foods Stock Yards facility where FirstClass Foods operates and expects to welcome its more than 100 employees to the company.