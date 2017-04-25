Certified Laboratories buys Aurora building

Certified Laboratories bought a building at 2505 Diehl Road in Aurora for an undisclosed amount with plans to convert it into a lab. COURTESY OF NEWMARKS GRUBB KNIGHT FRANK

Certified Laboratories Inc. has bought a building at 2505 Diehl Road in Aurora for an undisclosed amount.

The company will take occupancy of its new space by late 2017 and convert it into a lab.

The 18,000-square-foot industrial flex facility includes 16,000 square feet of office space. The property features one drive-in door and 16-foot ceilings.

"After an extensive search and site selection analysis, 2505 Diehl Road was ultimately selected due to its centralized location and ample parking available for the high-volume of employees that will work at this location," said Corey Chase, senior managing director of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, which assisted in the sale. "Also, this flex type property made it a perfect fit for our client to easily convert the space for its specific needs."

Founded in 1926, Certified Laboratories is a private, independent laboratory with four nationally recognized laboratories in Bolingbrook, as well as in New York, Southern California and Northern California. Each of these laboratories has developed its own area of expertise in the field of food analysis with a wide array of clients from mom and pop startups to national, well known food companies to the FDA.

Dave Prioletti of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.