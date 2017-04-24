Breaking News Bar
 
4/24/2017

Ulta to open at Golf Mill

Daily Herald Report

Palm Beach, Florida-based Sterling Organization, a private equity real estate investment firm, announced it signed a lease agreement with beauty products retailer, Ulta Beauty, for 10,000 square feet at Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles.

Ulta Beauty's new store will be at the main entrance along Milwaukee Avenue in what is currently the southern half of the mall's food court.

Construction on the space has begun, and is part of Sterling Organization's redevelopment plan for the property. The firm plans to announce more details about its redevelopment plans as well as additional tenants coming to the mall at a later date.

"Ulta is one on the most successful and sought after retailers in the U.S. and their decision to open a store at Golf Mill Shopping Center is an important part of our long-term strategy to revitalize this iconic shopping center," said Michael Horne, Sterling Organization's regional director, Midwest who is based in the firm's Chicago-area office. "Ulta was the catalyst for our plans to transform a portion of the food court into an exciting, high-visibility retail space which will serve to attract other high-profile retailers to the center."

Golf Mill also has Target, Kohl's, AMC Theaters, Ross Dress for Less, JCPenney, Sears, XSport Fitness, Shop-N-Save, GFS Marketplace and Value City Furniture. The property also includes a nine-story medical/professional office building.

