RE/MAX opens office in downtown St. Charles

ST. CHARLES -- RE/MAX All Pro recently opened a new 5,800-square-foot office at 505 W. Main St. in St. Charles.

The office is located in a newly completed three-story, 10,000-square-foot building with Victorian detailing that matches the architectural character of downtown St. Charles, officials said. It was developed by MDW Properties, a company headed by RE/MAX All Pro owner Tim Binning and his wife, Laura. He explained that the move to a new location had several motivations.

"When we acquired the St. Charles office in 2009, it was located on the western edge of town. Since then, we've added brokers and staff so that the old office was too small, and geographically it wasn't an ideal location from which to serve this market area. Moving to the center of town gives us space to grow, greater visibility and a location that is more convenient for both our brokers and their clients," he explained.

The office, originally known as RE/MAX Great American North was renamed RE/MAX All Pro, a name it shares with its two sister offices in Bloomingdale and Sugar Grove.

"Our business has become incredibly technology driven in recent years and has changed in other ways, too. Creating a new space from the ground up gave us the opportunity to design an office that can meet our needs for years to come," Tim Binning said.

The new space features contemporary furnishings and finishes and an all-private-office arrangement, with individual office spaces planned for either a single broker or for sharing by brokers who work as a team.

There are two conference rooms with floor- to ceiling windows and a Wi-Fi-enabled cafe area that overlooks neighboring Lincoln Park and offers a variety of drinks and snacks.

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services.