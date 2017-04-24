Elgin's Smooth Fox 'doesn't stop' despite troubles, owner says

The owner of Smooth Fox bar in downtown Elgin plans to stay open after he stops selling liquor Sunday, saying he's determined to see his bar succeed.

The bar at 51 S. Grove Ave. is facing several lawsuits and discipline by the city's liquor control commission.

"That doesn't stop my show," said Justin Hodge, who was released from Kane County jail last week after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license.

Hodge, who declined to comment on the lawsuits, hasn't applied for a renewal of the bar's liquor license, which requires 50 percent of revenues to come from food.

Instead, Hodge has asked the city to create a new kind of license that would allow all-age events until curfew, 18 and older events until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, "smaller scale" food sales, an outdoor patio, and "nightclub" atmosphere Thursdays through Saturdays with liquor sales ending at 2 a.m. and closing time at 2:30 a.m., Elgin Corporation Counsel Bill Cogley said.

Last week, Cogley filed a complaint with the liquor commission stating the bar, which is supposed to close at 2 a.m., had patrons until nearly 3 a.m. April 9, and violated the city's noise ordinance April 14. That could result in a fine, suspension or revocation of license by the commission, which had scrutinized the bar after several fights outside, including one where shots were fired in December.

Hodge defended his establishment.

"I wonder why it's never a story whenever we have sold-out shows with no fights, arguments or nothing," he said. "The same day they gave me a ticket for loud noise we had a sold out show (and) all ages, races and walks of life getting along as one. I bring the city together and bring more people to downtown than any other business around me."

Hodge and his business are being sued by several entities.

In Cook County, Breakthru Beverage Illinois filed a lawsuit for about $41,000 in unpaid liquor supplies. Breakthru's attorney, Mark Abrams, said the bar has made "small payments." The case is due in court May 18.

New Chicago State Currency Exchange in Elgin sued the bar in Cook County stating Smooth Fox had insufficient funds for its checks. A judgment was entered in January for $7,800, and the case is due in court Tuesday.

In Kane County, the Bassline Group, a Chicago talent booking agency, sued Hodge in July for breach of a nine-month, $9,800 contract. The company sued for $6,900 plus attorney fees, and a judgment was issued against Hodge in December after he failed to appear at a court hearing.

LV Management filed suit against Hodge in March for failure to pay $9,000 for the bar's rent. That case also is due in court Tuesday.

Delaware-based US Foods Inc. filed suit against Hodge and the Smooth Fox in mid-April contending Hodge owes $13,910, plus interest and attorney fees. Hodge has carried a balance since July and only made one payment, $3,050 in December 2016, according to the lawsuit. That case is due in court May 17.

Hodge also owes the city of Elgin $1,500 plus 10 percent of outside sales for his participation in Nightmare on Chicago Street, and liquor taxes for January and February, Elgin CFO Deb Nawrocki said.

Meanwhile, Hodge said he continues to plan music shows at his bar, which will host a "battle of the bands" event Saturday and Chicago rapper Lud Foe on May 20, which the rapper's management confirmed.

• Daily Herald staff writers Barbara Vitello and Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.