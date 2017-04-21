Great Lakes receives $17 million project for West Coast

OAK BROOK -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock recently received a $17 million award, with approximately $3 million in additional options, for the Corps of Engineers West Coast Regional Contract.

The work includes dredging approximately 4 million cubic yards of material from the mouth of the Columbia River and upriver locations as well as the Humboldt Harbor entrance in Eureka, California. Work is expected to commence during the second quarter of this year and to be completed by the end of the year.

Great Lakes' hopper dredges have transited the Panama Canal and performed similar projects on the West Coast of the United States since the 1980s.