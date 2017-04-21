Gassman elected ABA section Diversity Officer

Arlington Heights resident Gary L. Gassman, a member of Cozen O'Connor's Insurance department, has been elected the American Bar Association Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section's Diversity Officer for the period August 2017 to August 2019.

Gassman has been serving on TIPS Council -- the section's governing body -- for the last two years. As Diversity Officer, he will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the Section's efforts to grow a diverse and inclusive membership and leadership and for reporting on the same to the Section's other Officers and Council in conjunction with the Section's obligation to fulfill diversity initiatives. He will also be responsible for development and implementation of the Section's policies and procedures with respect to diversity and inclusion efforts and initiatives.

Gassman will serve as chair of the TIPS standing committee, task force and/or general committee on diversity and inclusion.

A longtime member of TIPS, Gassman has served in various leadership positions including terms as Chair of the Corporate Counsel Committee, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee, International Committee, the Task Force on Corporate Governance Institute, and the Task Force on Corporate Counsel Outreach. He is also a 2009 graduate of the TIPS Leadership Academy.

Gassman is licensed to practice in Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona. He received a B.A. from Indiana University in 1990 and a J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in 1993.