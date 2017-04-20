Plexus Groupe adds Miller to new practice

The Plexus Groupe in Deer Park has hired David Miller as vice president, client executive for Plexus Private Client Solutions, the firm's new personal lines insurance practice.

Plexus Private Client Solutions provides comprehensive, specialized risk management services for individuals and families. The firm offers automotive, homeowners and related personal lines coverages, including umbrella policies, from select top insurers.

Miller brings more than two decades of insurance experience to Plexus, including the design of group umbrella policies for key corporate executives. He was previously a Managing Director at Bannockburn, Ill.-based Bensman Risk Management, where he oversaw the firm's high-net-worth practice.

"We are excited to add David to the Plexus Private Client Solutions team," said Walter R. Fawcett III, Plexus Chief Executive Officer. "His many years of insight into risk mitigation for families and individuals will be tremendously valuable to our clients. We look forward to him helping us grow our personal lines insurance practice."