Baxter CEO named to Walgreens Boots Alliance board

hello

DEERFIELD -- José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Baxter International Inc., has been elected to Walgreens Boots Alliance's board of directors.

Almeida, who joins the board as an independent director, becomes the board's 11th member.

He has more than 25 years of experience in health care, including medical devices, consumer health products, surgical instruments and biopharmaceuticals. He has an extensive background in public company governance and has handled a wide range of issues, including risk management, talent development, executive compensation and succession planning.

Almeida has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Baxter, a global medical products company, since January 2016. From May 2015 to October 2015 he served as an operating executive with The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm.

Previously, Almeida served as president and CEO of Covidien plc, a health care products company, from July 2011 through January 2015, when the company was acquired by Medtronic Inc. He also served as the company's chairman from March 2012 through January 2015 and in several other executive roles with Covidien (formerly Tyco Healthcare) between April 2004 and June 2011.

Almeida is a native of Brazil and holds a bachelor's of science degree in mechanical engineering from Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia in São Paulo.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the board of directors as we leverage strategic opportunities and accelerate the development of a fully integrated, global platform providing innovative ways to address health and wellness challenges," said Jim Skinner, executive chairman. "His substantial knowledge of the health care industry and expertise in leading complex, highly regulated, global organizations will support Walgreens Boots Alliance in our purpose to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives."