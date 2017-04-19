Westell selected to support NYC subway project

AURORA -- Westell Technologies has been selected by Transit Wireless to provide cabinets and integration services to expand the 2017 communication infrastructure used in the New York City Subway system.

Transit Wireless operates the shared wireless infrastructure that connects 277 underground stations in the New York City Subway system. While AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon customers enjoy commercial wireless services underground, Transit Wireless also delivers Wi-Fi services, 4.9 GHz band public safety communications, and other operational communications.

Since 2012, Westell has performed full system integration for the wireless access-point cabinets used throughout the New York City Subway system.

"Westell has been integral in understanding and meeting the needs of Transit Wireless' complex wireless network, all while quickly working to resolve any issues that may arise in the process," said William A. Bayne, Jr., CEO of Transit Wireless. "Integrating multiple technologies into the same cabinet enclosure enables us to maximize space capacity in an efficient and cost effective manner."

Westell performs full system integration for all wireless access-point cabinets provided to Transit Wireless.

"Westell is proud to be a part of this continuing deployment," said Eric Swanson, Vice President and General Manager of Communication Network Solutions at Westell. "New York City subway riders experience unparalleled wireless and Wi-Fi service thanks to Transit Wireless."