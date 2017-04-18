Portillo's opens in Greenfield, Wis., with special menu item: brats

Oak Brook-based Portillo's has opened in Greenfield, Wisconsin -- its 48th restaurant. More restaurants are planned. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Oak Brook-based Portillo's opened its second Wisconsin restaurant and includes brats with sauerkraut on the menu.

The fast-casual concept famous for its hot dogs, burgers and chocolate cake, opened at 8705 W. Sura Lane in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Another restaurant in the region opened last July in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The eateries in Wisconsin serve Usinger's bratwurst with stone-ground German mustard and sauerkraut.

"We are excited at the opportunity to bring a second Portillo's to our neighbors to the north," Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement.

Portillo's now has 48 restaurants open in six states. It is in the process of opening one each in Champaign, Illinois, in May; Normal, Illinois, in August; and Woodbury, Minnesota, in July.

The company also is looking at potential sites in Indianapolis, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; Tampa and Orlando, Florida and various towns in Arizona. Nothing is confirmed yet in these new markets, said spokesman Nick Scarpino.

The Greenfield, Wisconsin, location offers Portillo's classic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, salads and chocolate cake. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant in Greenfield features Prohibition-era decor with vintage memorabilia. It has seating for about 180 diners, with two drive-through lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio that can accommodate an additional 52 diners.