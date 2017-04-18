Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/18/2017 2:53 PM

Portillo's opens in Greenfield, Wis., with special menu item: Badger brats

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Oak Brook-based Portillo's Tuesday opened its second Wisconsin restaurant with an exclusive local favorite: Badger brats.

    Oak Brook-based Portillo's Tuesday opened its second Wisconsin restaurant with an exclusive local favorite: Badger brats.
    COURTESY OF PORTILLO'S

  • Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey, third from left, and founder Dick Portillo, fourth from left, along with other employees help to cut the ribbon Tuesday at the new Portillo's restaurant in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

    Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey, third from left, and founder Dick Portillo, fourth from left, along with other employees help to cut the ribbon Tuesday at the new Portillo's restaurant in Greenfield, Wisconsin.
    COURTESY OF PORTILLO'S

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Oak Brook-based Portillo's opened its second Wisconsin restaurant with an exclusive local favorite: Badger brats.

Usinger's bratwurst with stone-ground German mustard and sauerkraut are exclusively featured at 8705 W. Sura Lane in Greenfield, Wisconsin, along with the Portillo's in Brookfield, Wisconsin, which opened last July. The Badger brat is named after the state's favorite mascot.

"We are excited at the opportunity to bring a second Portillo's to our neighbors to the north," Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement.

Portillo's now has 48 restaurants open in six states. It is expected to open one each in Champaign, Illinois, in May; Normal, Illinois, in August; and Woodbury, Minnesota, in July.

The company also is looking at potential sites in Indianapolis and Fishers, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; Tampa and Orlando, Florida and various towns in Arizona. Nothing is confirmed yet in these new markets, said spokesman Nick Scarpino.

The Greenfield, Wisconsin, location offers Portillo's classic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, salads and chocolate cake.

The 9,000-square-foot restaurant in Greenfield features Prohibition-era decor with vintage memorabilia. It has seating for about 180 diners, with two drive-through lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio that can accommodate an additional 52 diners.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account