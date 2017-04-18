Burlington plans new store in Hoffman Estates shopping center

Burlington Stores announced plans Tuesday to open a new 50,000-square-foot store this fall in a long-vacant space at a Hoffman Estates shopping center.

The new store will open in the former Dania furniture location at Hoffman Plaza, 1067 Roselle Road, and bring 50 to 100 new jobs to the community, officials with the New Jersey-based off-price retailer said in the announcement. the hopping center sits on the east side of Roselle, between Golf and Higgins roads.

"We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in the Hoffman Estates community, bringing even more jobs to the neighborhood and providing local residents with a valued shopping experience," Burlington President and CEO Tom Kingsbury said.

Hoffman Estates Village Manager Jim Norris said the store, also expected to occupy vacant space adjacent to the former Dania location, still must go through the village approval process.

"We don't see any issues that should arise because it's an existing retail center," Norris added.

According to Burlington, the store will feature ladies' apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children's clothing, furniture and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor and gifts.