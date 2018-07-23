Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/23/2018 7:00 AM

Ozil's angry Germany departure draws mixed response at home

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Mesut Ozil's angry departure from Germany's national team amid accusations of racism is drawing mixed reactions at home, with both expressions of concern over its implications for society and criticism of the player.

The Arsenal star announced via Twitter on Sunday he was retiring from international football after Germany's first-round World Cup exit. He attacked the German football federation (DFB), its president, fans and media for what he saw as racism and double standards in treating people with Turkish roots.

Ozil defended his much-criticized decision to pose for a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan two months ago.

Justice Minister Katarina Barley tweeted: "It is an alarm signal when a great German footballer such as @MesutOzil1088 feels unwanted in his country because of racism and not represented by the DFB."

