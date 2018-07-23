Breaking News Bar
 
Wings and Mystics exchange guards, Hill to Dallas for Powers

Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Wings and Washington Mystics have exchanged backup guards, with Tayler Hill and a second-round pick in next year's draft going to Dallas for Aerial Powers.

The trade announced Monday includes the right for the teams to swap first-round picks in the 2019 WNBA draft.

Hill has averaged 9.2 points in her 134 career games since being the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Mystics. The guard from Ohio State has come off the bench for all 13 of her games this season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 assists in nine minutes a game.

Powers, in her third WNBA season out of Michigan State, has averaged 9.4 points and 1.1 assists in her 59 career games. She has started only three games, none this season.

