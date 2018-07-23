Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/23/2018 9:22 AM

Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 5 cents at $5.1640 bushel; Sept. corn rose 2.60 cents at $3.5560 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 1 cent at $2.30 bushel while July soybeans gained 6.60 cents at 8.5160 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .09 cent at $1.0873 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .43 cent at $1.5315 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .17 cent at .6652 a pound.

