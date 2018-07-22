Breaking News Bar
 
7/22/2018

A'ja Wilson scores 24, Aces beat Fever 88-74

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- A'ja Wilson had 16 of her 24 points in the second half and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-74 on Sunday.

Kayla McBride added 16 points, including both of her 3-point attempts. Carolyn Swords had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kelsey Plum also scored 12 for the Aces (12-13), who have won six of their last seven.

Las Vegas began the fourth quarter on a 15-5 run to build its largest lead of the game at 82-62. The Aces took the lead for good at 38-37, shortly before the end of the first half, and pulled away in the third quarter to lead 67-57 at the end of the period.

Natalie Achonwa had 21 points and Candice Dupree scored 13 for the Fever (3-22).

The Aces outrebounded the Fever 47-29.

