updated: 7/22/2018 11:21 AM

'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

  • This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2." (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Lily James and Alexa Davies in a scene from "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Studios on Sunday estimate that the R-rated Denzel Washington joint grossed $35.8 million from North American theaters over the weekend. It's Washington's first ever sequel.

Second place went to Universal Pictures' "Mamma Mia 2," which took in $34.4 million after a stronger start on Friday. The first film grossed more than $600 million 10 years ago.

In its second weekend, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" came in third with $23.2 million. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" took fourth place with $16.1 million in its third weekend, and "Incredibles 2" came in fifth with $11.5 million.

