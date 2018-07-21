Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 7/21/2018 11:38 AM

Cubs add reliever Chavez to roster after trade with Rangers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have added reliever Jesse Chavez to their roster and placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury.

Chavez was acquired in a trade with Texas on Thursday for minor league pitcher Tyler Thomas. The 34-year-old Chavez went 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 appearances with the Rangers this season.

The Cubs also recalled reliever Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood to their top farm club. Reliever Luke Farrell was brought up from Iowa to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

Bass has a strain on the right side of his back. He was just activated from the DL on Thursday after being sidelined by an illness.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account