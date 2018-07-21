Breaking News Bar
 
Trapp's late blast lifts Crew past Orlando City, 3-2

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Will Trapp scored in stoppage time to give the Columbus Crew a 3-2 comeback victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Trapp scored on a deep blast, off an assist by Mike Grella, for his first goal of the season and second in his MLS career.

Sacha Kljestan gave Orlando the early lead, punching it in at the 16th minute when Chris Mueller missed a header off a cross from RJ Allen from the right side of the box. Columbus (9-7-6) tied it when Gyasi Zardes scored the first of his two goals at the 51st minute. The Crew kept the pressure on, but Mueller missed another header from the right side of the box minutes later.

Orlando (7-12-1) responded on the counter, and Stefano Pinho broke the tie in the 58th. Zardes tied it on a penalty kick 30 minutes later.

Bad weather pushed the start back 41 minutes.

