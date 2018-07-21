Breaking News Bar
 
Judge void SW Indiana city's local coal mining ban

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOONVILLE, Ind. -- A special judge has voided a southwestern Indiana city's sweeping ban of coal mining within three miles of its city limits.

The judge was appointed to hear Alcoa Corp.'s lawsuit challenging Boonville's coal mining regulations. He recently issued a ruling that in part voided the city's coal mining ban within three miles of its city limits.

But he upheld Boonville's ban on blasting within 1,000 feet of city infrastructure, and its regulation of mine water discharges.


The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Boonville city government passed the regulations to protect residents who live near Liberty Mine from mining activities.

Those residents say that mining activities threaten their health, safety and property values.

Alcoa wants to resume mining at Liberty Mine as it prepares to reopen three shuttered smelter lines.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

