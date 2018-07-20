Keuchel working on no-hitter for Astros vs Angels through 6

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel smiles after Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout fouled out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018. Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Keuchel has walked only one Friday night in the first game back from the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions.

The heavily bearded Keuchel has never allowed fewer than three hits in a complete game during his career, but is in position to become the first left-hander to throw a no-hit complete game for the Astros, who have 11 no-hitters in franchise history.

Houston led 3-0 after six innings. Keuchel retired the Angels' first nine batters, and then the next nine after walking leadoff hitter David Fletcher in the fourth.

