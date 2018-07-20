Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/20/2018 10:57 PM

Keuchel working on no-hitter for Astros vs Angels through 6

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel smiles after Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout fouled out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel smiles after Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout fouled out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 20, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Keuchel has walked only one Friday night in the first game back from the All-Star break for the defending World Series champions.

The heavily bearded Keuchel has never allowed fewer than three hits in a complete game during his career, but is in position to become the first left-hander to throw a no-hit complete game for the Astros, who have 11 no-hitters in franchise history.

Houston led 3-0 after six innings. Keuchel retired the Angels' first nine batters, and then the next nine after walking leadoff hitter David Fletcher in the fourth.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account