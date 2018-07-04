Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/4/2018 12:03 PM

Inter signs Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MILAN -- Inter Milan has signed Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing.

The Serie A club paid a reported 22 million euros ($25.7 million) for Martinez, with the player penning a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old Martinez turned down an offer from Real Madrid in order to get more playing time at Inter, according to his agent.

On Wednesday, Martinez said: "I expect to adapt quickly to a new type of football. It's very different from Argentine football, but I think Serie A will be very important for me to continue improving and will add other qualities to my game."

Martinez is one of his country's top talents and scored 18 goals in 28 appearances last season.

He was included in Argentina's preliminary list for the World Cup but did not make the final squad.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account