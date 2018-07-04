Breaking News Bar
 
Former fire captain gets 36-year prison term for rape

Associated Press
URBANA, Ill. -- A former central Illinois fire captain has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for drugging and raping a probationary employee during a party at his home last year.

The News-Gazette reports former Savoy fire Capt. David "D.J." Dunn apologized to his victim and the community during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Dunn's 22-year-old victim said that after the assault he thought about how satisfying it would have been to kill Dunn, but he decided to be the kind of person who does the right thing.

He told Dunn Tuesday that "If I wasn't your first victim I will be your last."

The 44-year-old was convicted in May of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge Tom Difanis called it "a reprehensible and horrible offense."

