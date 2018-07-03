Breaking News Bar
 
Magic sign No. 6 pick Mo Bamba to his rookie contract

Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mo Bamba has signed his rookie deal with the Orlando Magic.

The No. 6 pick in the draft is expected to play with the Magic in the NBA Summer League when it begins in Las Vegas starting this week. Bamba will earn about $5 million in his rookie season.

He entered the NBA after one year of college at Texas, where he averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. The 7-footer had 23 double-digit scoring games and 19 double-digit rebounding games while with the Longhorns.

Orlando's summer league opener is Friday against Brooklyn.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

