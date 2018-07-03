Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year deal with Clippers

By Associated Press
Avery Bradley is staying with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bradley has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Clippers after free agents can begin making deals official on Friday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither side was commenting publicly until the league's offseason moratorium ends.

Yahoo Sports, which first reported the agreement, said the contract will be worth $25 million.

Bradley played in 46 games last season between the Detroit Pistons and the Clippers. He was traded to the Clippers in January as part of the Blake Griffin deal, then made only six appearances with Los Angeles before being shut down with a hernia.

For his career, Bradley has averaged 12.3 points in 459 NBA games.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

