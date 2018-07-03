Breaking News Bar
 
Egyptian tennis player banned for life for match-fixing

Associated Press
LONDON -- A 24-year-old Egyptian tennis player has been banned for life and fined $15,000 in a match-fixing case.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday that Karim Hossam was found guilty of 16 corruption charges that included providing inside information, facilitating betting and failing to report "corrupt approaches" at ITF Futures tournaments from 2013-17.

Hossam is currently ranked outside the top 1,000 and has been as high as 337th.

He is now not allowed to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events.

