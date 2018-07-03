Chicago police: Teen shot after aiming gun at officer

CHICAGO -- Police in Chicago say an officer shot a 17-year-old boy who had approached his patrol car with a gun.

Family members say Kevon Purell was in serious condition at a hospital. His mother, Irma Burrage, says she's puzzled about what happened Monday night. She says she gave her son a gift card to get food at McDonald's.

Police spokesman Al Stinites says the officer shot Purell after the teen pointed a gun at him on Chicago's South Side. The gun was recovered.

Burrage tells the Chicago Tribune "it doesn't make sense." She says someone aiming a gun at police is "suicide."

