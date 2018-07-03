Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 7/3/2018 7:42 AM

Comments expected on proposed quiet zone in Bloomington

Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Public works officials are expected to receive comments on a proposed Bloomington quiet zone that would include several commuter and freight rail crossings.

Bloomington city staff are to meet in August with representatives from McLean County, the U.S. Transportation department, the Federal Railroad Administration, Illinois Commerce Commission, Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak.

Crossings at Washington Street, Miller Street and Six Points Road are in the proposed quiet zone. The city says the zone could be established by mid-December if all requirements are met. Trains would no longer be allowed to sound their horns unless there is construction on or near the tracks, emergency situations are present or if safety measures at a crossing are malfunctioning.

Details on the proposed quiet zone can be found on the city's website.

