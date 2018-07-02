The Latest: McGee taking his 2 rings to join LeBron in LA

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

10:40 a.m.

JaVale McGee is moving a bit south.

The two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors is going to be part of the revamping by the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a one-year deal worth just under $2.4 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person confirmed the terms to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity Monday because McGee's deal is unsigned. The deal comes not long after LeBron James said he would be signing with the Lakers.

The Lakers will be the sixth club for McGee, who had some spectacular moments in the NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGee shot 16 for 20 - 80 percent - from the floor in the finals, and the Warriors were 7-1 in playoff games in which he started.

- Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

10:05 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement to bring back center Salah Mejri on a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum of $1.6 million.

The 32-year-old from Tunisia is set to be one of the backups to DeAndre Jordan, who has agreed with Dallas on a one-year deal. Jordan's contract will be for roughly the $24.1 million he was set to make before opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because contracts can't be signed until Friday.

Mejri has been an intriguing shot-blocker who has provided energy off the bench in three years with the Mavericks. He averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12 minutes per game last season.

Mejri and Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic were teammates with Real Madrid in Spain. The Mavericks traded up two spots in the draft to get Doncic, who was the third overall pick.

- Reporting by AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Fort Worth, Texas

