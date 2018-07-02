Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/2/2018 10:20 AM

Predators sign forward Zac Rinaldo to 2-way contract

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Monday. Rinaldo's contract will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 when he's in the American Hockey League.

The 28-year-old Rinaldo had five goals, two assists and 44 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He has 14 goals, 20 assists and 699 penalty minutes in 328 career games since making his NHL debut in 2011.

Rinaldo got his start in the NHL while playing for current Predators coach Peter Laviolette with the Philadelphia Flyers. Rinaldo played parts of three seasons with the Flyers from 2011-14. He played for the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account