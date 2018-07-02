Breaking News Bar
 
Greece defender Sokratis leaves Dortmund for Arsenal

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos joined English Premier League club Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Arsenal did not disclose the fee but media reports put it at 17.6 million pounds ($23.2 million).

The 30-year-old center back is the third new arrival since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager in May, joining full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"Sokratis, who will wear the number five shirt, has vast experience on the international stage, making 79 appearances for Greece," Arsenal said.

The defender has also played for Genoa, AC Milan, Werder Bremen and AEK Athens.

