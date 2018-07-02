Breaking News Bar
 
Little sign of compromise in German government showdown

  • German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, talks to party members alongside a party's board meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 2, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, 3rd left, is pictured during a board meeting of his Christian Social Union CSU in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday night, July 1, 2018. Germany's interior minister and head of the Christian Social Union party reportedly offered his resignation from both posts Sunday night rather than back down from his stance against Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policies, as the crisis within her governing coalition came to a head. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front center, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, look at their watches after they and other members of the government posed for a group photo during two-day retreat at the government guest house Meseberg castle in Gransee north of Berlin, Germany.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairwoman Angela Merkel waves after her speech at an election campaign rally besides Bavarian state governor Horst Seehofer in Munich.

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
BERLIN -- Germany's interior minister is expected to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's party after offering his resignation in a bitter dispute over migration policy, but there's little sign of a possible compromise.

The three-week dispute pits Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his Bavaria-only Christian Social Union against Merkel, the head of its longtime sister party, the Christian Democratic Union.

Ahead of a difficult Bavarian state election in October, the CSU is determined to show it's tough on migration. Seehofer wants to turn some asylum-seekers back at Germany's border, but Merkel is adamant that Germany shouldn't take unilateral action.

Seehofer, who reportedly argues that measures to tackle migration agreed at a European Union summit last week aren't enough, said early Monday he would hold talks during the day with the CDU.

