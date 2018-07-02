Breaking News Bar
 
Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies in Scotland at age 70.

Associated Press
LONDON -- Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died in Scotland. He was 70.

His family said in a Twitter statement that he died peacefully surrounded by his family. No other details were given. The bass guitarist had been receiving medical treatment in Edinburgh.

The Bay City Rollers were formed at the end of the 1960s and enjoyed substantial commercial success. They were known for their tartan outfits and upbeat, catchy tunes.

The band sold more than 100 million records. They split up in 1978 and reunited in 2015 for a string of sold-out performances.

The family statement says Longmuir used to describe himself as just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.

