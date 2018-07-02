Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/2/2018 1:16 PM

Judge to decide on order blocking Puerto Rican evictions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, 15-year-old Alanis Rodriguez, left, of Canovanos, Puerto Rico, and 14-year-old Bethel Sanchez, right, of Isabela, Puerto Rico, spend time together in a hotel lobby in Dedham, Mass. where they have lived temporarily after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September. A hearing is planned Monday, July 2, 2018, in Springfield, Mass., on a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

    FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, 15-year-old Alanis Rodriguez, left, of Canovanos, Puerto Rico, and 14-year-old Bethel Sanchez, right, of Isabela, Puerto Rico, spend time together in a hotel lobby in Dedham, Mass. where they have lived temporarily after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September. A hearing is planned Monday, July 2, 2018, in Springfield, Mass., on a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A hearing has taken place on a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Massachusetts heard plaintiff representatives and government attorneys speak Monday at a phone hearing.

A decision is expected late Monday afternoon. Judge Leo Sorokin of U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, granted the temporary restraining order on Saturday. It extends the evacuees' time in hotels until midnight Tuesday.

Sorokin says ending federal housing assistance vouchers could irreparably harm desperate hurricane survivors with nowhere else to go.

The Puerto Ricans arrived after Hurricane Maria last September. Their Federal Emergency Management Agency housing vouchers originally were set to expire at midnight June 30.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account