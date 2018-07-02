Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 7/2/2018 2:30 PM

11 taken to hospitals after fumes leak at Chicago meatpacker

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Officials say 11 people were taken to Chicago hospitals after a reported leak of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide at a meatpacking plant.

Emergency crews were called Monday to the Battaglia Foodservice Distributors plant in an industrial area in the city's Lower West Side district.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt says about 25 workers were in the plant at the time and that those taken to hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries.

Merritt says the leak came from machinery at the plant and was believed to have been caused by human error. No surrounding businesses were evacuated and firefighters used fans to ventilate the building.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account