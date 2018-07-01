Subasic saves 3 in shootout, Croatia advances at World Cup

Croatians players clebrates after the penalties during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Croatia eliminates Denmark 3-2 on penalties after game ends 1-1.

Associated Press

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic shouts befor the penalty shootout during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, second from left, scores his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, top left, scores his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, and Denmark's Thomas Delaney challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic fails to stop Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen, bottom left, from scoring the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, second right, and Andreas Christensen, right, celebrate after teammate Mathias Jorgensen scored the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Denmark players celebrate after teammate Mathias Jorgensen scored the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic cannot save the ball during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press

Denmark teammates celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Associated Press