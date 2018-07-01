Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
Alderman wants Chicago to end ban on pigeon racing

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- A Chicago alderman wants the city to lift a nearly 15-year ban on pigeon racing.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas says pigeon racing is a sport that receives little attention in the U.S. but is "deeply loved" in Poland. Villegas' ward is home to many Polish residents he says are working with his office to change the city's law.

The sport features specially trained pigeons that are released from specific locations and race back to their homes.

Villegas' proposal would lift the ban for people in good standing with a national professional organization that requires minimum standards of care for "pedigreed rock doves." Each bird would have to be registered with the organization.

The city banned homing pigeons in residential areas in 2004 after complaints from residents.

