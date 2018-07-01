Russia defeats Spain in shootout at World Cup

Spain's King Felipe, left, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino share a laugh during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

Russia's Artyom Dzyuba celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, right, runs to celebrate scores his side's first goal from a penalty kick past Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 2nd left, during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

Referee Bjorn Kuipers from Netherlands indicates a handball by Spain's Gerard Pique, front, during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

Spain's Sergio Ramos blows a kiss as he celebrates after Spain score the opening goal of the game after Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scored an own goal during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

Russia's Sergei Ignashevich, front, scores an own goal during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Russia shockingly eliminated Spain from the World Cup, surviving two hours of dominance by the 2010 champions in a 1-1 draw and then winning a penalty shootout 4-3.

Russia's captain and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saved spot-kicks from Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion and Iago Aspas, and four of his teammates all scored.

Spain dominated the ball during the game - completing more than 1,000 passes - but was too passive against a well-organized Russian defense.

Spain led in the 12th minute when captain Sergio Ramos helped force Russia's Sergei Ignashevich into an own goal when his back was turned to the play. The 38-year-old defender diverted a crossed ball into the net with his heel.

An error in Spain's defense let Russia level in the 41st, after Gerard Pique's raised arm blocked a header by Artyom Dzyuba at a corner.

Dzyuba's penalty kick fooled goalkeeper David De Gea to dive the wrong way.

Russia next plays Croatia or Denmark who play later Sunday. The quarterfinal is on Saturday evening in Sochi.

